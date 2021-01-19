Much speculation over the last few years had led many to believe Khabib Nurmagomedov would eventually fight UFC legend, Georges St-Pierre at some stage of his career, especially now, at the near end. In fact, even Khabib’s late father, Abdulmanap had wanted his son to fight GSP as a ‘dream fight’ of his. However, things are not looking good according to Dana White.

The UFC president talked to “The Schmo” about the concept of having two of the greatest fighters in MMA history fight each other. Let’s just say White did not cater to Schmulsen’s theories of the fight being on the table.

“Nope, GSP never came up,” White said.”[Khabib] isn’t interested in that fight. “

“From what I hear today, neither is GSP. That’s over.”

It is the end of the line for the fantasy fight between Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre. White’s revelation says he neither are interested, which may contradictory to team Khabib as “The Eagle” and his manager Ali Abdelaziz have shown interest in the legacy fight.

As for the Canadian double-champion, he has does not have a clear verdict on whether he should return or not, on a podcast appearance recently with SportsNet.

“The thing is, in business when you make an offer to someone, the offer has to be taken in the moment,” St-Pierre said. “If I make you an offer to buy a car, hey I’ll give you 5k or 10k to buy a car, if you refuse the offer you can not wait one year or two years then say ‘Hey the car finally that you want to buy, I want to sell it for 5k to you.’

“Times have passed, and for me I couldn’t wait for the opportunity to come, so at one point I lost hope so I had to move on with my life,” he continued. “So … I’m not sure about it. I would have to think about it.”

“It freaking excites me, man,” St-Pierre on a potential return. “But, I don’t want to let my hopes up….”

Transcribed by MMA Mania.

Do you believe Dana White? Is Khabib Nurmagomedov no longer interested in fighting Georges St-Pierre?