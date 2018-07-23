Dana White Just Dropped $1 Million On His Son’s Birthday Party

Dana White just threw the best party of his life.

The UFC boss made headlines last year when he threw his son, Dana, his 16th birthday party by renting out the Brooklyn Bowl and hiring rapper Kendrick Lamar as entertainment. It was a spectacular event, but White thinks he out-did himself last week.

For his son Aiden’s birthday White rented out the Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell in Las Vegas. The party took place at the rooftop pool overlooking Flamingo Road and the Las Vegas Strip. This time, White hired several musical acts such as Migos, Everlast, DJ Carnage and A$AP Rocky.

White told The Las Vegas Journal that it was “the best party I have ever been to in my life.” To top it all off, White gave his son a customized championship belt and a customized Land Rover Defender.

The UFC boss said that he believes it was better than the party he threw last year for Dana:

“We’ve done nothing like this,” White said. “Not even close. We were wondering how we were going to top Dana’s (White’s older son) party, but we did it.”