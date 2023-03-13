Dana White reveals Jon Jones may retire after potential Stipe Miocic fight at UFC 290: ‘I wouldn’t be shocked’

UFC president Dana White believes that Jon Jones may call it a career if he can get past Stipe Miocic.

Jon Jones is a former UFC light heavyweight world champion with several impressive wins to his name. Throughout this career, he has been able to defeat a total of eight former, current, future, or interim UFC champions. After cementing himself as an all-time in his UFC title run, he vacated his light heavyweight throne in 2020.

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones just made his comeback earlier this month at UFC 285. Jones was able to defeat former UFC heavyweight interim champion Ciryl Gane via first-round submission. After this impressive performance, Jones will next face the former UFC heavyweight king Stipe Miocic.

Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic is one of the most impressive UFC heavyweight champions in the organization’s history. The US-born athlete was able to break the heavyweight record for most title defenses. Miocic has notable wins over Daniel Cormier, Alistair Overeem, Junior Dos Santos, and plenty of others.

It appears later this year that the UFC heavyweight crown will be fought between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. UFC president Dana White believes that Jones may call it a career with a win. Speaking to TMZ, White said:

“Here’s the thing that makes this so awesome, you have the greatest mixed martial artist of all-time facing the greatest heavyweight of all-time. It literally doesn’t get any better than that. These are the kinds of fights you dream about making … “I wouldn’t be shocked if he fights Stipe and then retires, and doesn’t fight again.” [Transcript courtesy of Sherdog]

See the full interview below: