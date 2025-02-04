Dana White argues Jon Jones’ status as GOAT is solidified by his failed drug tests: ‘It’s more impressive’

UFC CEO, Dana White has boldly claimed Jon Jones’ status as the greatest of all-time is even more impressive given the veteran’s litany of anti-doping transgressions, and his so-called “lifestyle” away from active competition.

White, who has largely cheerled Jones’ status as the greatest fighter of all-time, as well as the best combatant on their roster at this moment in time, issued the current heavyweight champion an ultimatum of sorts this month, claiming a deal to fight Tom Aspinall must be trashed out by the summer or he risks being stripped of his title.

““Yeah, there’s no situation.It’s the biggest fight that we can make and, you know, I know the fans like to mess with Jon (Jones) or whatever,” Dana White said. “Jon Jones isn’t afraid of anybody and Jon Jones will fight anybody. It’s just a matter of getting the fight done now. That’s our job.

“One hundred percent,” Dana White said of potentially stripping Jon Jones of the heavyweight title. “Listen, if we don’t get the fight done, we move on and we make another fight. But not last night, but the night before. I mean, I was up in my room with my people till like six in the morning. We’re working on lots of stuff right now. There’s lots of really good sh*t going on right now.”

Dana White defends Jon Jones’ status as GOAT

And this week, amid claims from the above-mentioned interim champion, Aspinall that Jones’ status as the greatest of all-time amid his prior failed drug tests should be called into question, long-time UFC leader, White has firmly disagreed — laying out a rather dubious argument.

“He (Tom Aspinall) said Jon Jones doesn’t deserve to be the greatest of all time because of the drugs issue in his past,” Dana White told Piers Morgan during a recent interview. “That’s, that I disagree with a hundred per cent. Um, what you deserve and what you go out and get are two totally different things. When you think about Jon Jones and how good he really is, then you think about the lifestyle he was living outside of the Octagon, it actually makes it more impressive.