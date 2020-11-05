UFC president Dana White has revealed he is currently trying to change rules surrounding marijuana use after a flurry of positive tests and subsequent suspensions related to the drug.

On Wednesday the Nevada State Athletic Commission announced several fighters including UFC welterweight Niko Price and Kevin Croom had been suspended after testing positive for marijuana. Croom has had his late notice, upset of the year win against Roosevelt Roberts overturned to a No Contest.

Throughout 2020 several high-profile fighters including Tim Elliott and Kelvin Gastelum have faced suspensions for using the drug despite the fact it is legal in many U.S states

Speaking to media following the latest installment of Dana White’s Contender Series the UFC boss admitted he was unaware Price was suspended following his controversial draw with MMA veteran Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone earlier this year, he said.

“I didn’t even know (about Price being suspended). We’ve been working on (changing the marijuana rules) for a long time. I’m surprised that actually happened. They must have been way over the threshold then. I didn’t even know,” White said.

White explained that he is working to “loosen” the athletic laws surround marijuana but warned fighters will never be allowed to show up to fights high.

“I don’t think you can’t test,” White said. “When you’re in-competition you have to test these guys. You can’t let somebody go into the ring high. It just can’t happen, you know? So yeah. I don’t know what to do with that. But we’re trying to, you know, what’s the word I’m looking for, we’re trying to loosen it up. But at the same time, you can’t have guys showing up high.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Do you think UFC president Dana White will be able to find a reasonable way to treat fighters who tests positive for marijuana?