Kelvin Gastelum Accepts Four-Month USADA Suspension After Second Marijuana Test

Kelvin Gastelum accepted a four-month suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) on Monday following a second violation.

Gastelum tested positive for 11-nor-9-carboxy-tetrahydrocannabinol (Carboxy-THC) — the main psychoactive constituent of cannabis, marijuana, and/or hashish. The test was an in-competition one stemming from his UFC 244 fight with Darren Till back in November. The result will remain the same as Till came out on top.

Gastelum was initially suspended for nine months. However, USADA announced the suspension was reduced to four months after he completed a drug treatment program.

As the former title challenger’s ineligibility began on November 3 last year, Gastelum is already eligible to compete again and that’s what he is focused on for the time being.

“As you all can tell by the news, I have accepted full responsibility and have already moved forward. I am on to my next opponent #OnAMission4Gold”

Second Failed Test For Gastelum

This is the second time Gastelum has tested positive for marijuana.

He also tested for marijuana metabolites following his now-overturned win over Vitor Belfort in March 2017. He was suspended for 90 days at the time.

What do you make of Gastelum’s second violation? And should marijuana not be a banned substance when it comes to mixed martial arts?