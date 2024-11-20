Dana White Is Furious About New UFC Pound-for-Pound Rankings

UFC president Dana White isn’t happy about the new UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings.

If there’s one thing we know to be true about Dana White, it’s that he’s never been afraid to voice his opinion. If something or someone is annoying him, he will let the world know about it – and he won’t shy away from speaking his truth.

As of late, there are more than a few things that have been getting on the nerves of Dana White. On the one hand, he has all the money in the world, and you have to wonder why he’s still putting himself through this kind of stress. On the other, it’s nice to know he still has a burning passion for mixed martial arts and combat sports in general.

One particular subject that rattles him is the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings. For the longest time now, White has been saying that Jon Jones being at #3 makes little to no sense. Well, thankfully for the boss, he did manage to make a move up after defeating Stipe Miocic.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t all the way up to the top. Instead, Islam Makhachev retained his #1 position with Jon Jones shifting above Alex Pereira and into the #2 spot.

Dana White is furious at UFC rankings

“I have to get rid of these CLOWNS!! @zuck Let’s get this AI deal done ASAP!!!!!!”

It’s no secret that Dana White has been wanting to get rid of this current version of the rankings for quite some time now. Of course, in order to make it happen, he needs to have a strong backup plan in place – which is where Mark Zuckerberg and AI could come into the picture.

Dana White is not happy with Jon Jones only moving up one spot in the new UFC pound-for-pound rankings 😬 pic.twitter.com/HYJGdiqYn9 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 19, 2024

Either way, it feels like just a matter of time before White edits the rankings himself and ensures that Jon Jones is recognized as the P4P #1.