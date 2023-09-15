For many, the day their parents pass away is one of the most emotionally devastating moments in their life. But for Dana White, it was Tuesday.

Okay, we can’t confirm that either one of White’s parents died on a Tuesday, but if you know, you know.

Recently, the newly dubbed UFC CEO revealed that his parents had passed away during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored. But don’t worry about sending any flowers or sympathy cards as White apparently didn’t feel much of anything over the loss of an absentee father and a mother who had cashed in on a tell-all book in an attempt to expose her son’s alleged history of misogyny and infidelity.

“My parents both died recently,” White told Morgan. “I’m good with it. I focus a lot on my kids and my relationship with them, and I’ve sort of put my relationship with my parents behind me. I didn’t wish ill will on either one of my parents, but no I didn’t [feel sad]. When they passed away, I had almost no feelings about it, to be honest.”

🚨| Dana White has revealed that he recently lost both of his parents, with whom he had a tumultuous relationship.



"When they passed away I had almost no feelings about it to be honest with you."



[per @PiersUncensored]



pic.twitter.com/x63Cdt98yE — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) September 15, 2023

White has never been shy about his struggles growing up with a single mother. In a 2022 interview, White revealed that he and his mother had often been terrorized by a “fat motherf*cker” who lived next door. That was until White had gotten in the individual’s face and threatened to “beat the sh*t out of” him during an altercation involving White’s mother. According to the UFC CEO, that was the last time they had any trouble with the unruly neighbor.

Despite the lack of a father figure in his life and a mother who would ultimately use his fame against him, White is still grateful for the relationships, or lack thereof, that he had with his parents as it made him the man he is today.

“I don’t like talking about it, but I would say yes, absolutely my relationship with my parents definitely made me who I am today in many different ways,” White continued. “Not just in business, but as a father too, so I wouldn’t change my upbringing, not one thing about it. I can’t deny the fact that the way I am built — the drive, and all the things that I have, definitely come from the relationship that I had with my parents. There’s no doubt, but I have no remorse. I don’t feel bad about the way I grew up” (h/t MMA Mania).