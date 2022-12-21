UFC president Dana White reveals he threatened to assault ‘Fat motherf*cker’ neighbour as a teenager: ‘I was so scared’

UFC president, Dana White has revealed how he once threatened to assault his neighbour during an argument with his mother at the back of their residence at age 15, referring to the man as a “fat motherf*cker”.

Dana White recounts argument with elder neighbour as a teenager

“We had this neighbour who lived behind us, this punk,” Dana White told Grant Cardone during a recent podcast appearance. “Who knew it was a single mom with two kids. And this guy, he used to f*ck with us all the time. And I’ll never forget this as long as I live – one time my dog – my mom had let the dog out in the backyard, and he was barking. And this guy came up and pulled up in our driveway, and was laying on his horn.”

“We had this like diamond-shaped glass on our door, I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ And his face was right in the thing, screaming, ‘Shut your dog up.’ Going crazy,” Dana White continued. “I remember being so scared, right? I was like 12 years old or something, I remember being so scared.”



“… I heard somebody screaming,” Dana White explained. “My mom was out back cleaning the pool, and it just clicked that day. I don’t know if it’s the day you become a man or whatever, but I knew that guy was screaming at my mother. I f*cking ran out back and I jumped up on the wall – I was 15, and I said, ‘You fat motherf*cker, I’m not 12 anymore. You stick your fat face over this wall again and I’m going to beat the sh*t out of you.’ The saddest part is, he walked in his house away from a 15-year-old kid, and we never heard from that guy again.”

Recently, White has admitted that whilst he is not planning on leaving his post with the North American-based promotion in the near future, he can see the light at the end of the tunnel as his stint as organizational president.

“I am nowhere near retiring, but let’s be honest, I can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” White told ESPN MMA. “I was 30, I will be 53 this summer – we get on this hamster wheel, every Saturday, every Saturday, every Saturday. And it’s December, and another year.”