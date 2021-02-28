UFC president Dana White has accidentally dubbed Israel Adesanya “the greatest female fighter of all-time” ahead of his light-heavyweight title shot on March 6.

‘The Last Stylebender’ will headline at UFC 259 alongside Jan Blachowicz who will attempt to defend his 205lb strap for the first time.

Adesanya has amassed an impressive, perfect record of 20-0 since transitioning to MMA in 2012. The New Zealand native is the current middleweight king and holds high profiles wins over the likes of Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa.

The UFC boss has been talking up UFC 259 which also features Amanda Nunes defending her featherweight title against Megan Anderson and Aljamain Sterling challenging for Petr Yan’s bantamweight title, plus a stacked undercard.

“It’s a great card, I think everyone is interested to see how Israel Adesanya is going to do at light heavyweight but that card is just stacked top to bottom,” White told Laura Sanko who then asked. “In your estimation is that one of the biggest cards you’ve put together in recent history?”

White responded to say yes but made an unfortunate slip up while doing so.

“Yeah, it’s a fun one.” White said. “Obviously the greatest female fighter of all-time Israel Adesanya, and finally Sterling gets a shot at the (bantamweight) title.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Of course, White simply got mixed up while processing a card with so much talent.

Nunes is universally accepted as the greatest female fighter in MMA history.

The Brazilian holds two belts and several high-profile wins over the likes of Ronda Rousey, Cris ‘Cyborg’ Santos, Holly Holm, Valentina Shevchenko, and Miesha Tate.

Nevertheless, the clip was posted to social media and people poked fun at the UFC boss – check it out below.

Do you rate Israel Adesanya as highly as Dana White clearly does?