Dana White Hopes Daniel Cormier Delays Retirement For Jon Jones Trilogy

Dana White hopes to make one fight happen as he made his intentions known regarding UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

One week the UFC President is stating that if a fighter is even thinking about retirement, then he or she should walk away. Then, he changes his mind and wants a fighter to hold off. This is a classic example of that by the UFC President, who is a promoter at the end of the day.

Cormier has made it known that he wants to fight again then retire in March 2019. Cormier is supposed to fight former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar in January.

That might be up in the air, and if that fight doesn’t happen, there is another fight – his trilogy bout against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. White talked about what he hopes to see from Cormier with his remaining fights before he walks away.

“I don’t know [if Cormier’s last fight will be next year],” White told TMZ Sports(H/T to MMAFighting). “We don’t know that either yet. I think Cormier’s got a couple left in him.”

White didn’t hold back his feelings. Instead, he revealed them. The UFC President hopes to convince DC to stick around beyond March.