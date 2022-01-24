UFC president Dana White is confident that Conor McGregor will compete in 2022 and hopeful that ‘Notorious’ will return to action in the summer.

The Irishman is currently healing up after suffering a fractured tibia and fibula in the first round of his third fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

McGregor stayed in the limelight following his injury by ranting at his fellow fighters on social media and getting into physical altercations with multiple musicians.

As of late, the Irishman has been uncharacteristically quiet and that could mean he is starting to get to work ahead of his eagerly anticipated comeback fight.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, White spoke with confidence when asked if McGregor will fight in 2022 and even gave a timeline for the former dual-weight champs comeback.

“I think so, yeah,” White said when asked if McGregor fights this year. ‘He’s doing all the right things with his leg. I’m hoping that he can come back this summer.”

Dana White Is Struggling To Keep His Biggest Stars Happy

The UFC boss may have a great relationship with McGregor, but it seems he is facing a revolt from a lot of his other stars.

Jon Jones hasn’t fought since February 2020, as he tries to seal an improved contract ahead of his move to heavyweight which could see him face Francis Ngannou in 2022.

‘The Predator’ is also at odds with the UFC. Ngannou became the undisputed heavyweight champion when he beat Ciryl Gane over five rounds at UFC 270 this past weekend. Unfortunately for fight fans that may be the final time we see Ngannou inside the Octagon. The Cameroonian KO artist finished up his current contract at UFC 270 and is now only tied to the promotion due to a championship clause that extends his deal for three fights or one year, whatever comes first. Ngannou says he will not be fighting again for his current pay packet and will instead sit out for a year until he is a free agent.

McGregor’s long-time rival, Nate Diaz, is also on the verge of becoming a free agent. The Stockton, California native has one fight on his UFC deal and has shown no desire to re-sign. Diaz could well become one of the biggest free agents in sport this year and will be hoping to cash in by booking a lucrative fight with YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul.

Do you think Dana White will book a fight for Conor McGregor this summer?

