Dana White Heaps Praise On ‘Gangster’ Maycee Barber

One fighter who made a huge impression on Dana White at UFC Boston was women’s flyweight Maycee Barber.

Barber remained undefeated after a first-round TKO victory over Gillian Robertson on the main card on Friday night. It takes her overall record to 8-0 as she proceeded to call out Paige VanZant afterwards.

“The Future” is 3-0 in the UFC having finished all her opponents so far. At 21, she also hopes to break Jon Jones’ record as the youngest UFC champion in history. And her all-round attitude and confidence has certainly made White a fan:

“She’s a gangster, this girl. I love everything about this girl,” the UFC president said at the post-fight press conference (via BJ Penn). “You should see all these crazy texts she sends me, like all the time, including tonight as soon the fight was over. She started texting me, saying she wants to fight everybody and she wants to do this, and says, ‘I told you, I told you I was going to do this.’

“I love her attitude. I love how bad she wants to be a world champion. I love how she finishes fights. She fought a very tough girl tonight and she stopped her. She looked incredible. She’s fun and it’s going to be fun for all of us and for the fans to watch her grow over the next couple years.”

At this rate, Barber will end up meeting current champion Valentina Shevchenko sooner rather than later. Whether she can beat “The Bullet” is another question, though.

