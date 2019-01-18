Dana White Has Fiery Response For Helwani’s Hardy-Ostovich Criticism

Dana White had another fiery response to a subject that has been a hot topic over the last few months since an interesting pairing was announced.

It’s well known that Rachael Ostovich is slated to fight Paige VanZant. Greg Hardy is slated to make his UFC debut when he meets Allen Crowder in a heavyweight showdown. Both of these fights will go down at the upcoming UFC on ESPN + 1 event.

Since these bookings were set, White has been frustrated with the media over being questioned about the decision to put Hardy and Ostovich on the same card. While doing a recent interview with TMZ, White talked about this criticism, which most recently came from ESPN Reporter Ariel Helwani.



“I don’t give a sh*t what Ariel Helwani thinks,” White said (via MMAMania.com). Who the f*ck is Ariel Helwani to question anything we do? I think we’ve done a pretty good job in 20 years, I could give a sh*t what he thinks, or anybody else for that matter. If you’re that type of douchey … whatever you want to call him, you can make something out of anything. He’s on the roster, she’s on the roster. They’re eventually gonna line up on a card sometime. If you’re that type of reporter, you’d have something to say about it.”

Ostovich is a recent victim of an alleged assault and domestic abuse. Hardy, on the other hand, has a history of domestic violence in 2014.