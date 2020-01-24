Dana White Hands Conor McGregor $50K Bonus In Cash (Photos)

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor made a lot of money from his UFC return last week. “The Notorious” made a $3 million flat fee for his appearance inside the Octagon, where he headlined the UFC 246 pay-per-view (PPV) against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at welterweight.

It only took McGregor 40 seconds to take Cerrone out after some nasty shoulder shots, which fractured Cerrone’s nose and orbital bone, a head-kick, and some nasty ground-and-pound. For his performance, McGregor was awarded a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus. While most fighters will usually have to wait a while for that money to be wired into their bank accounts, McGregor got his bonus money delivered in cold, hard cash from UFC president Dana White himself.

Taking to his Instagram, McGregor shared photos of himself, White, and former UFC co-owner Lorenzo Fertitta enjoying some Proper 12 Irish Whiskey. During the photoshoot, McGregor was awarded huge stacks of cash by White. The Mac Life later confirmed that the cash was, in fact, McGregor’s bonus money. Check out the photos here.

McGregor picked up his first victory in combat sports competition since 2016 with his TKO over Cerrone. In his previous two combat outings, he was TKO’d by Floyd Mayweather in his professional boxing debut in 2017, before being submitted in a lightweight title fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov in October of 2018.

Now, back in the win column, McGregor has plenty of options for his next contest. Those include a rematch with Nurmagomedov, a welterweight mega-money fight with Jorge Masvidal, or, perhaps even a welterweight title shot against current champion Kamaru Usman. Regardless of what’s next for McGregor, the fact remains, it’s going to be a massive contest, and the entire combat sports world will be watching.

What do you think about White handing McGregor his $50k bonus in cash? Who do you think should be next in line for McGregor?