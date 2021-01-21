UFC President Dana White has been involved in many battles over his time running the promotion but the one that has heated up the most in recent time is his war against illegal streamers. They have long been a thorn in his side but his recent comments make him sound like a wartime general, ready to wage war against a long-time enemy.

In an interview with The Mac Life a week ago, White said he is excited to prosecute the crying and begging illegal streamers.

White has long been battling these sites and has been one of the biggest critics along with being one of the only heads of a major sport to go after them.

This week he has doubled down on his stance at the UFC 257 press conference and seems to be ramping up the tension for this weekend. (H/T Essentiallysports.com)

“I am glad you asked me about that. Because we got one. We got one. We are watching this one right now and all you have to do is turn it on Saturday. And we got you, f***ers. I can’t wait. Turn it on Saturday, streamers, and see what happens.”

After hearing that, White seems more head strong then ever in this battle and with the passing of the most recent stimulus package making illegal streaming a felony in the U.S., he thinks that there has been some sort of turning point in his ongoing battle with piracy and the illegal streaming community.

White has been very vocal about his dislike for this community and with one of the biggest pay-per-views this weekend having Conor McGregor headline it, you can be sure that White will want to collect every penny he can from the biggest cash cow on his roster.

Do you think Dana White is winning the war against illegal streamers?