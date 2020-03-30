Dana White Gives Update On UFC 249 Plans: ‘When You Need To Know, I’ll Let You Know’

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White is remaining tight-lipped about the status of UFC 249.

White has said the event will go on and has a couple of locations in mind, but won’t say where just yet. But, on Monday morning, Khabib Nurmagomedov announced the event may go on without him.

For White, he remains adamant he will take care of all fighters during this tough time.

“The thing is with my fighters is, when they’re with me, they’re getting the best medical attention they could possibly get – better than if they were home alone by themselves, or whatever their situation is,” White said to Frank Warren on the British boxing promoter’s Heavyweight Podcast (via MMA Junkie).

“I’ve reached out to everybody – not just my employees that work for me, but my fighters, too. If them or a loved one becomes ill and needs me, I’m here. I will do everything in my power to help and take care of them. So that’s a given, always. And this fight (at UFC 249) will go on.”

Where the event will take place is a major question mark. No one knows how it will be able to happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic that is shutting down borders. But, for White, he says it will go on but he won’t tell the media anything.

“A lot of these media guys are absolute and total (expletive) scumbags,” he said. “As soon as you let them know what you’re doing, all they’re trying to do is (expletive) up everything that you’ve worked. So I’ve literally told every one of these guys to go (expletive) themselves and I’m not telling any of them what I’m doing, where I’m doing it.

“But know this: The fight is happening, April 18, somewhere on Planet (expletive) Earth. And when you need to know, I’ll let you know.”

What do you make of Dana White’s update on UFC 249?