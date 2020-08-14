UFC President Dana White was interviewed by The Schmo after yesterday’s UFC 252 Press Conference and was asked about Conor Mcgregor’s status being in the rankings, while Henry Cejudo is not, since they are both technically retired.

White went on to explain, “I think Cejudo probably dropped out of the USADA testing pool and Conor Mcgregor didnt.”

The Schmo and Dana White talked about a multitude of topics, including The UFC 252 Presser, Jon Jones, future heavyweight title fight, Francis Ngannou, Munhoz vs Edgar, Khabib vs GSP, and more. Check out the video below!

Do you think Conor McGregor is really retired If He’s Still In The USADA Testing Pool?