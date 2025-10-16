The UFC President, Dana White, sat down for a post-fight press conference after Episode 10, which wrapped up this season of the Contender Series. Season 9 was record-breaking, with more finishes than any previous season of the show. Episode 9 featured one of the most exciting bouts to ever take place in the Octagon. The fight between Adrián Luna Martinetti and Mark Vologdin was an all-time barn burner.

Echoing the legendary Forrest Griffin vs. Stephan Bonnar fight, this slugfest had the announcers stunned and the UFC President on his feet at the end of every round. Vologdin knocked down Martinetti, who rebounded in the second round, cutting Vologdin above the eye with a nasty elbow. Both men came to fight, and their effort was recognized by Dana, who not only awarded both men UFC contracts but also announced they would each receive $25,000.

Dana White told the media how he’d like to expand the show that has given out 292 UFC contracts so far.

“Yes, absolutely — we want to take the Contender Series international. Emirates, Europe — those are possibilities. Every week we trend number one or two, right behind Dancing with the Stars. Not bad for a show that’s on Plus compared to network TV.”

“This season broke a ton of records. Great fights, first time I ever gave bonuses, and plenty of emotions. It’s hard to pick a favorite season. Every time I think we’ve seen it all, this show proves me wrong.”

Dana White Hints at Future Home for Contender Series and TUF

With the recent $7.7 billion Paramount+ deal, the future of UFC-related content has been in limbo. The fate of The Ultimate Fighter and Dana White’s Contender Series was uncertain. Would these shows move to UFC Fight Pass, or would they also come to Paramount+? A third option could be the shows moving to other networks, similar to how the NFL and MLB have deals with various networks, with games airing on different channels on any given night.

Speaking to the media, UFC President Dana White said, “Yeah, it’ll end up with Paramount. If you ask me and I honestly answer you, then I would say it ends up at Paramount.”