Dana White Doubles Down On Khabib’s Next Opponent

Dana White doubles down on who he thinks should be next in line for a shot at the UFC lightweight title.

The UFC President has made it clear that he thinks a potential showdown against Tony Ferguson is perfect for Khabib Nurmagomedov. This has been a fight that fans have wanted to see for years. But something has always gotten in the way of it happening.

Nurmagomedov is eligible to return to return as soon as April. This comes after getting his suspension from the NSAC following his actions in the UFC 229 brawl. There might be one problem in the plans for the promotion.

In the past, Khabib has indicated he won’t compete until the one-year suspensions are up. These suspensions were issued to his teammate for their roles in the brawl are complete in October.

White has heard these comments but is still waiting to see how it unfolds. Either way, the next time that Khabib steps inside of the Octagon, it will be against Ferguson.

“I hear these things, but Khabib hasn’t told me that (he’s going to sit out),” White told MMAjunkie. “I hear these things in the media and things like that. I haven’t heard it from Khabib, so when we talk, we’ll figure it out and we’ll see what happens.”



“Of course Tony deserves it,” White said. “He’s the No. 1 contender. He’s the guy. That’s the fight.”

