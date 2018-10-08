Dana White Destroys Doubters Blaming UFC For Khabib-Conor Brawl

The UFC and Dana White are taking a lot of heat for what went down this past weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018).

In the lead-up to Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor at UFC 229, footage of the Irishman’s Brooklyn bus attack this April was repeatedly used for the promotional material. Essentially, the UFC allowed McGregor to get away with hardly a slap on the wrist.

This weekend, Khabib and McGregor finally settled their differences in the Octagon. “The Eagle” submitted McGregor in the fourth round via neck crank. After the finish, Khabib hopped the Octagon and attacked McGregor’s training partner, Dillon Danis, who was antagonizing the Russian at cageside. This sparked a huge brawl between both teams inside and outside the Octagon.

McGregor was attacked by two of Khabib’s teammates, and Khabib was frowned upon for initiating the mayhem. UFC President Dana White spoke on the matter this morning (Mon., October 8, 2018) as he appeared on ESPN’s “First Take.”

White responded to a USA Today writer who suggested his promoting of UFC 229, using the McGregor bus attack footage, led to this happening. The UFC boss called it a “stupid opinion” (via MMA Mania):