Dana White vows to ‘Destroy January and 2024’ schedule as fans clamour for more fight announcements on UFC 300

UFC CEO, Dana White has claimed he is ready to “destory” both this month and 2024 as a whole ahead of his return from vacation – as the fanbase continue to seek out any information they can regarding April’s much-anticipated UFC 300 pay-per-view card.

Slated to make their return this next weekend following a month-long hiatus, the Octagon touches down in Las Vegas for the first event of the year, with former vacant title challenger, Magomed Ankalaev marking his return in a light heavyweight rematch with Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 84.

And then a week later, the Octagon makes a return to ‘The Great White North’ – with UFC 297 slated for Canada, featuring a championship doubleheader as Sean Strickland headlines in a middleweight title affair opposite Dricus du Plessis.

In the night’s co-main event, the first undisputed bantamweight since the June retirement of Amanda Nunes will be determined, as her compatriot, Mayra Bueno Silva returns in a co-headlining clash against Raquel Pennington.

Dana Whites vows to “destroy” 2024 schedule

And promising more fight announcements regarding the highly-scrutinized and clamoured-for UFC 300 card in April, organizational leader, White claimed he will “destroy” 2024 with a seemingly massive schedule of fights.



“Truth!!!” Dana White posted on his official Instagram Stories. “I have had a ton of them while on vacation. I get home tomorrow and I am going to DESTROY January and 2024.”

From Dana White's IG story pic.twitter.com/RlYtOj46bQ — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 6, 2024

Fans have speculated in recent months regarding the potential main event bracket for what promises to be a massive UFC 300 card in April, while the turn of the year also brought with it the monumental revelation from Conor McGregor that he will return to fighting in June.

Claiming he is set to headline an earmarked UFC 302 card on June 29. during International Fight Week, McGregor has plans to fight Michael Chandler at the middleweight limit at the event, which the UFC nor the above-mentioned, Dana White have confirmed at the time of publication.