Dana White Criticized by #7-ranked UFC Lightweight For ‘Messing Up’ Allan Nascimento Tribute

UFC President Dana White was recently criticized by the number-7-ranked UFC lightweight for messing up the tribute to late Allan Nascimento.

Nascimento passed away on the 3rd of August, 2026, due to an apparent heart attack. A boatload of tributes poured in for the deceased UFC flyweight. Among them was White’s tribute on his Instagram stories, where he reshared UFC’s post on the same.

Allan Nascimento passed away on the 3rd of August, 2026 (via UFC)

However, White’s very next story was him having a cigar, with the caption that read, “Great day.” A huge chunk of the MMA community (including a few fighters) put the UFC President on blast for his terrible timing of the post.

Check out Dana White’s controversial Instagram story below:

Renato Moicano NOT Happy about Dana White’s IG story pic.twitter.com/aqOrtkFan9 — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) August 5, 2026

Renato Moicano (the #7-ranked lightweight in question) was one among those who criticized White. Taking to X, the Brazilian wrote (translated from Portuguese):

Damn, man… Dana messed up on this one, posted the kid’s photo and then the cigs and we’re just enjoying we’re just enjoying !!?? We really are just passing through this cruel big world! Only Jesus saves.

Check out Renato Moicano’s tweet below:

Caraio mané… Dana vacilou nessa, postou a foto do menó e depois cigarreira e tamo curtindo tamo curtindo !!?? Realmente estamos só de passagem nesse mundão cruel! Só Jesus salva 🙏 — Renato Moicano (@moicanoufc) August 4, 2026

Charles Oliveira’s heartfelt tribute stood in contrast to Dana White’s timing

Charles Oliveira was left distraught following the sudden death of his ‘brother’ Allan Nascimento. It is worth noting that Oliveira had cornered Nascimento in several of his fights. ‘Do Bronx”s tribute stood in stark contrast to Dana White’s poorly timed Instagram story.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Oliveira wrote a few hours after Nascimento’s death was confirmed: