John Kavanagh Has “The Technology” to Make Conor McGregor Better Than Ever After Knee Surgery

Conor McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, already has big plans mapped for “The Notorious” just weeks after the latter’s return at UFC 329 did not go as planned, and the kick he and his team had drilled countless times in training ultimately led to the injury that ended his night.

John Kavanagh Has “The Technology” to Make Conor McGregor Better Than Ever After Surgery. [Image via john_kavanagh_coach on Instagram]

Kavanagh has even bigger plans for “The Notorious” for the next outing and is already looking ahead.

McGregor announced yesterday that he is set to undergo surgery for the fifth time in his career. This time, he will go under the knife to repair the torn meniscus and ACL in his right knee, injuries he suffered during his UFC 329 bout. He posted a clip on Instagram, announcing that he’s going for surgery and captioned it:

“Well folks, here we go again! Surgery number 5 of my career coming up! All things considered, that is an ok number! Let’s do it, WE GOT THIS! ❤️🙏”

Check out Conor McGregor’s post below:

Kavanagh, who was “devastated” by how things unfolded at UFC 329, commented on the post, saying that they have the technology to make McGregor ‘better, stronger, and faster’ than ever.

“We can rebuild him. We have the technology. We can make him better than he was. Better…stronger…faster.”

Check out John Kavanagh’s comments below:

Conor McGregor has provided an update on how his knee surgery went

As mentioned earlier, last month, Conor McGregor returned to the octagon after a five-year hiatus and tore his ACL and meniscus in the opening seconds of his UFC 329 comeback bout against Max Holloway. McGregor lost by TKO (injury) after 69 seconds when the referee stopped the fight because the former UFC double champ was unable to keep his balance on his injured left leg and kept falling to the ground.

Conor McGregor issues positive update about UFC future, also talks about UFC 329 injury. [Images via UFC and Getty]

Earlier today, after undergoing surgery, McGregor informed fans that the operation was successful and that he is feeling “confident”.

“Surgery went excellent. I am confident.”

Check out Conor McGregor’s comments below:

🚨 Conor McGregor provided an update on how his knee surgery went



“Surgery went excellent. I am confident.” pic.twitter.com/RJsPv8qqBb — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 5, 2026

The 38-year-old has just one fight remaining on his UFC contract. He plans to return next year during International Fight Week again, and after how things unfolded at UFC 329, McGregor wants the loss overturned to a no-contest.

He is also pushing for a rematch with Holloway and has promised to deliver a “generational beating” to “Blessed” in their potential trilogy bout.

Check out Conor McGregor’s post below: