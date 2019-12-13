Dana White Considering Adding Professional Slapping To UFC Fight Pass

Spread the word!













UFC Fight Pass is home to not only the best action in the Octagon, but also fight content from WEC and Strikeforce as well as other sports such as boxing and grappling.

And UFC president Dana White might be considering adding professional slapping to the library as well.

In a social media post on Thursday, White shared a clip of Russian slapper Vasiliy “Dumpling” Kamotskiy losing for the first time via “knockout” to a rookie named Vyacheslav Zezulya.

You can see the post below:

“These guys SLAP the SHIT out of each other!” White wrote on Instagram. “The guy in the red is the Champ “Dumpling” and he just lost for the first time. I’m thinking about putting these on [UFC Fight Pass] what do u guys think?”

It’s more brutal than one would think. According to reports, “Dumpling” was taken to the hospital as he suffered a mini-coma as a result of the fight-ending slap.

Would you watch men slap each other professionally? Which UFC star would be perfect for this sport?