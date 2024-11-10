Dana White: Conor McGregor Will Return in 2025, But Opponent Unclear

UFC president Dana White has reiterated that he believes Conor McGregor will make his return next year – but he’s not sure who it’ll be against.

Conor McGregor is a true enigma in the world of mixed martial arts. Nobody ever really knows what he’s going to do next, and while that may be exciting in one sense, it’s also pretty frustrating for his many fans who just want to see him compete against the best of the best.

Regardless of which way you look at it, the UFC is always a better place when Conor McGregor is active. It seemed as if he’d return back in the summer to face off against Michael Chandler, but unfortunately, an injury ruled him out of their scheduled contest.

In interviews from last month, Dana White addressed the future of the sport’s biggest star – but admitted that he doesn’t know who his next opponent will be.

Dana White says he doesn’t know if Michael Chandler will be Conor McGregor’s opponent for his return fight in 2025:



Dana White discusses Conor McGregor’s future

“I said that Conor wasn’t fighting until 2025. It is October 1st of 2024. Conor McGregor has plenty of time… I’m gonna go with 2025. Yeah. 2025.”

In another scrum, he discussed who the Irishman’s opponent could possibly be.

“I have no idea. Like I said to Kevin today, you know, Conor will fight in 2025. So whoever is — however it plays out, as we lead up to him being ready, I have no clue.”

If you’re Conor McGregor, there are bound to be some struggles when it comes to finding motivation. After all, he’s as rich as you can hope to be from this sport, he’s won two world titles, and he really doesn’t have a whole lot left to prove.

Who knows, maybe he will in fact come back and headline a major pay-per-view next year – but if he doesn’t, who can really blame him?