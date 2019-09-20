Dana White Confirms Stipe Miocic-Daniel Cormier Trilogy In The Works

Spread the word!













It looks like Daniel Cormier’s days of fighting inside the Octagon aren’t done.

UFC president Dana White spoke to Barstool Sports recently and announced that, once Miocic finishes healing up from his injuries from the pair’s previous fight, the Las Vegas-based promotion is working on a trilogy bout between Miocic and Cormier.

“Stipe is recovering from that fight. He’s got some bumps and bangs from that fight. We’re waiting for him to heal and then yeah, we’re going to do the trilogy,” White said.

In their first fight back in 2018, Cormier knocked out Miocic to become a two-division champion and win the heavyweight title. His reign ended in August when Miocic and “DC” rematched at UFC 241. The pair put on a back-and-forth war which resulted in a fourth-round TKO win for the Cleveland native.

After the bout, Cormier contemplated retirement, suffering the second-ever defeat of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career – second to only Jon Jones. However, given White’s comments, it seems he’s open to getting back into the Octagon one more time. It’s an interesting decision to go with the trilogy bout, considering Francis Ngannou stood out as the favorite to land the title opportunity next.

