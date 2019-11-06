Dana White Confirms Alexander Gustafsson ‘Definitely’ Wants To Fight Again

Spread the word!













It looks like former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson’s mixed martial arts (MMA) career isn’t completely over, per UFC president Dana White.

Speaking at the UFC 244 post-fight press conference over the weekend, White was asked about a potential return for “The Mauler.” The UFC boss admitted he and the Las Vegas-based MMA promotion have “definitely” held conversations about Gustafsson returning. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“We definitely talked to him and he definitely wants to fight again,” White said.

When asked for a specific timeframe, White could not give one. Gustafsson was last seen competing back in June in front of his native Swedish crowd. He suffered a submission loss to Anthony “Lionheart” Smith. After the fight, Gustafsson announced his retirement from MMA competition.

However, it didn’t take long for the multi-time title challenger to change his tune, speaking in an interview in September.

“It came quite fast,” Gustafsson said. “I was home for a couple days, and I had itching in my hands and wanted to get back and train. I just want to train and get into shape. Let’s see how it goes.”

The light heavyweight division has seen the addition of several new up-and-coming talents since Gustafsson’s departure. It will be interesting to see how he fares against the new batch.

