Dana White ‘Blown Away’ If Nevada Commission Doesnt License Jon jones

UFC President Dana White would be ‘blown away’ if the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) didn’t license new light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

“He didn’t do anything wrong,” White told reporters after UFC 232. “I don’t know what to expect, but I would be blown away if they didn’t give him a license to fight in Nevada. It makes no sense – it makes no sense at all.”

A United States Anti Doping Agency (USADA) drug test yielded an ‘atypical’ result from Jones collected on Dec. 9. Due to the finding Las Vegas. Commission chair Anthony Marnell and executive director Bob Bennett wanted to convene a hearing before making a final decision on Jones’ licensing.

Although White is a known risk taker even he could not potentially risk the fate of UFC 232 on a hearing. Thus, he opted to relocate UFC 232 on just six days notice.

“They could’ve done (a hearing) on Friday (of fight week),” White said after UFC 232. “I’m a degenerate gambler, but I ain’t that much of a gambler. I wasn’t willing to risk that. If I have an ace and the dealer has an ace, I’m taking even money. I’m taking even money all day. So we moved the thing to California.”

White did make it a point to mention that Nevada did not block the move to California, which they could have requested. Despite that many fans and MMA media personalities had harsh words for the promotion.