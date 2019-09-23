Dana White Believed He Would Have ‘F****d Up’ Tito Ortiz In A Boxing Fight

Spread the word!













UFC president, Dana White, and former UFC champion and UFC Hall of Famer, Tito Ortiz never got along. The two did not like each other and it got so bad that White would never be a part of Ortiz’s contract negotiations.

During one of those negotiations though, Tito Ortiz asked for a boxing match with Dana White. Yet, it never came fruition and the question of why is a big one. According to the UFC president, it is because Ortiz knew he would have lost.

“I knew (I would win), and so did he. That’s why it didn’t happen,” Dana White said to Barstool Sports (h/t BJPENN.com). “Tito Ortiz was doing a new deal with us. Tito and I hated each other so bad that Lorenzo Fertitta did this deal. Tito never had great hands. He had been working on his boxing with Fernando Vargas. He started to feel like his hands were getting in a good place and we hated each other. He told Lorenzo the last thing he wanted in his deal was a three round boxing match with me. Three three-minute rounds. I told Lorenzo yes, sign the deal.”

Why Dana White was so confident is simple. He sparred with Tito Ortiz before and said he was piecing him up.

“This wasn’t going to be the first time Tito and I boxed. As it started to get closer and I was training — at the time I was sparring with heavyweight pro boxers who were ranked in the top-10 to get ready for that fight — I was in ridiculous shape and I was ready. I was going to whoop his ass in front of everybody,” Dana White said.

However, Dana White admits if it would have been an MMA fight, Tito Ortiz would win rather easily. But, since it is boxing, he knew he would win the fight.

“Let me make this very clear. If this was an MMA match, Tito would murder me. Like it would be the most horrific beating you’ve ever f*ckng seen in your life. He would double leg me and smash me against the fence,” he said. “Tito would literally put his f*cking elbows through my skull.

“In a boxing match, I was going to f*ck him up and make him look stupid. He knows that, and that’s why that match never happened.”

Who do you think would have won the boxing fight between Dana White and Tito Ortiz?