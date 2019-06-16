Dana White ‘Assuming’ Tony Ferguson Is Next In Line For Lightweight Title Shot

Spread the word!













Things are looking bright for Tony Ferguson’s hopes at challenging for the UFC lightweight title.

UFC President Dana White was recently the special guest host of a recent episode of the LVSportsBiz.com’s Guerilla Cross Radio show. During his appearance, White discussed the lightweight division and all its complexities. In regards to Ferguson, White interestingly pointed out he’s “assuming” “El Cucuy” is next in line for a title shot after Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier unify their titles (via MMA Junkie):

“Khabib is fighting Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi in September,” White said. “Then I don’t know, we’ll see. Tony Ferguson just came off a great win this weekend over ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, and I’m assuming he’s next.”

Many believe that, should Khabib successfully defend his title against Poirier in September, Conor McGregor could step in and take an immediate title rematch with “The Eagle.” Of course, such a matchup wouldn’t make sense, as McGregor hasn’t fought since his fourth-round submission loss to Khabib in Las Vegas this past October.

White noted on McGregor that the Irishman is rich now, and it’s hard to get guys with money to fight again:

“We’ll see what happens with Conor— what Conor wants to do Conor is super rich,” White said. “It’s hard to get guys to fight when they’re super rich.”

Hopefully, things will be a lot more clear after Khabib vs. Poirier in September. The action goes down at the UFC 242 pay-per-view (PPV) from Abhu Dhabi on September 9.