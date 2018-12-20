Dana White Addresses His Biggest Problem With Conor McGregor

Dana White addresses a frequent question that he is asked by fans about his relationship with Conor McGregor. The UFC President understands the importance of having someone like McGregor under contract.

In a down year for the Las Vegas-based promotion, the only event that had one million pay-per-view buys featured the former champion. White appeared on the Barstool Sports podcast, where he talked about various topics. This is when he noted that his biggest problem with Conor is him not appearing on time for press conferences.

One Problem

“Is Conor hard to deal with here and there? Yeah but he’s worth it,” White said (H/T to SportsJoe). “If people ask me what’s the biggest problem you have with Conor? It’s not showing up on time.



“Other than that, Conor’s incredible. Conor’s a fun guy to be around. He’s hilarious, he’s a great fighter, he’s fun to watch. If the guy showed up on time, he’d literally be perfect. He’d be perfect.”

It’s no secret that McGregor tends to be late for his interactions with the media and most of the time shows up at least 20 minutes late to press conferences. One example is an incident that led to Nate Diaz storming out of the UFC 202 presser. Also, in his latest fight, Khabib Nurmagomedov refusing to hang around while waiting on him for UFC 229.