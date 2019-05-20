Dan Lambert: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington Is ‘100 Percent’ Next

Spread the word!













Kamaru Usman will absolutely defend his welterweight title against Colby Covington next according to the latter’s manager Dan Lambert.

Usman skipped the line over Covington to face Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 where he eventually won the 170-pound strap back in March.

UFC president Dana White then claimed Covington would be next in line to face Usman. Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz, though, later teased that Ben Askren or Jorge Masvidal could be his client’s first title defense.

However, Lambert, who is also the owner of American Top Team, claims he’s been told Covington will get the fight.

“I’ve been told the fight is going to happen 100 percent. Just depends on Usman,” Lambert told BJPENN.com. “I know after his fight against Woodley he needed surgery. I was told it would be soon but now told it may be a little while longer. They are waiting for Usman on a date. Colby is ready to fight and waiting to fight.”

Usman Fight Not As Heated As Woodley

An Usman vs. Covington fight will certainly be heated. Shortly after UFC 235, both fighters got into an altercation at the Palms Casino.

“The Nigerian Nightmare” would also later tell Joe Rogan that he planned on delivering the “wrath of every immigrant” on Covington.

But despite all that, Lambert is unsure if the beef is bigger than it was with Covington and Woodley.

“I don’t know if it would have been bigger than T-Wood,” he added. “I think that would have been the best fight for the UFC to do.

“There is a lot of heat between him and the UFC. It is legit, not manufactured. Those two guys genuinely hate each other.”

