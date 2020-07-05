Dan Hooker’s Bruises Nearly Completely Healed Following Dustin Poirier War (Photo)

Spread the word!













Dan Hooker displayed his powers of recoveries as his bruises and cuts have all but healed a week after his war with Dustin Poirier.

Hooker and Poirier fought for 25 minutes in a back-and-forth Fight of the Year candidate at UFC Vegas 4 last weekend. Although Hooker had a promising start, Poirier eventually took over and did enough to earn the unanimous decision victory.

Both fighters received plenty of damage and were transported to the hospital soon after. However, it was Hooker who took more damage by far as he had a number of bruises and cuts on his face that required stitches.

Now back in New Zealand, Hooker seems to have nearly recovered completely a week after the fight as he shared a before and after image of his face on Saturday.

“Seven days later, good as new! 😉”

Hooker Not Looking To Stay Inactive

With his injuries healed up, “Hangman” is looking to get right back into action soon.

Once his 14-day quarantine period ends, he hopes to return to the gym and have his next fight sorted out.

He has already spoken of facing either Tony Ferguson or Charles Oliveira and either one of those fights would be potential barnburners.

What do you make of Hooker’s powers of recovery? And who should he face next?