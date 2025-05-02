Dan Hooker reveals pre-surgery BMF title backup plans

UFC star Dan Hooker has revealed the pre-surgery plans for him being the backup in the upcoming BMF title fight.

One thing we know to be true is this: Dan Hooker is an absolute machine. He is willing to fight just about anyone in the world of mixed martial arts, and that’s especially true of the UFC’s lightweight division. The Kiwi star could be one big win away from a title shot which, not so long ago, would’ve seemed completely unthinkable.

Unfortunately, a recent injury ruled Dan Hooker out of a blockbuster collision with Justin Gaethje – and left his immediate future in doubt. As it turns out, ‘Hangman’ was also in the running for being part of the Dustin Poirier vs Max Holloway equation.

Dan Hooker lays out initial BMF title plans

“I did know that this fight was going down for a long time because they wanted me to (be a) backup for this fight,” Hooker told Sky Sports New Zealand. “They wanted to get me another lightweight, just fight any old lightweight on the card, and if either of these guys got injured, the UFC wanted me to step in and backup for the BMF title. So it would’ve been an incredible opportunity. Unfortunately, I need a second surgery on my hand.

“There’s too much scar tissue because that doesn’t look like a fist. I could poke someone in the eye. I said I could go to Power Slap at this point. It’s not a major surgery, but they just have to cut her open and clean out some scar tissue that’s kind of locking the joint up. That would only put me nine weeks before this fight, so it would take kind of a perfect storm for me to be able to be ready by then. So it doesn’t look like that is going to happen.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie