Dan Hooker is looking to fight anybody ranked above him and Rafael dos Anjos is a name that entices him.

Hooker is coming off a first-round TKO defeat to Michael Chandler at UFC 257 back in January. It put him on a two-fight losing streak as the New Zealander will no doubt be looking to rebound with a big win and enter title contention in the future.

Who does he want? Anybody ranked above him and one that particularly makes sense for him is a fight with former lightweight champion Dos Anjos.

“Anyone ranked above me would be a good fight for me. But yeah, fights that make sense,” Hooker told Submission Radio. “I like the RDA fight. Like, former champ, I respect his skillset, I respect the way he carries himself, and I feel like that’s a fight that makes a little more sense if he can’t get one of the bigger fights that he’s chasing, to kind of take him up on his offer.”

As for his ideal timeline for a return? A June or July date would be perfect for Hooker.

“For me, I’m ready to go in June,” Hooker said. “July would be outstanding to get a fight on. Yeah, it’s just down to the big fella [Eugene Bareman]. When he points me in the right direction and tells me to shoot, I’ll swing em and let em go.

“So, that’s all we’re waiting for. July? Perfect. Perfect. And it comes down to whoever’s ready to go on that date.”

