Dan Hooker asks for fight with Arman Tsarukyan after UFC 305 win: ‘I’m gonna smash his face’

Now riding an impressive three-fight winning spree off the back of his split decision win over perennial contender, Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305 over the course of the weekend, stalwart lightweight, Dan Hooker has called his shot for a matchup with top challenger, Arman Tsarukyan next.

Hooker, who is likely set to crack the top-5 rankings at the lightweight limit off the back of his split judging win over Polish talent, Gamrot over the course of the weekend at UFC 305 – staked his claim for a whole bunch of opponents next.

Outworking the former two-weight KSW gold holder, Gamrot over the course of three rounds ‘Downunder’, City Kickboxing staple, Hooker called for a fight with symbolic BMF champion, Max Holloway, as well as former champions, Charles Oliveira, and Conor McGregor to boot.

Dan Hooker calls for Arman Tsarukyan fight after UFC 305

Furthermore, weighing up a potential fight with top-contender, Tsarukyan – who has missed out on his own title re-run with an injured Islam Makhachev, Hooker boldly vowed to “smash” the Armenian if they meet in the future.

“I couldn’t care less, I like even all of them, bro,” Dan Hooker told The Mac Life. “Even Arman (Tsarukyan). I said to Hunter (Campbell), I said to Sean (Shelby), I’d like to fight Arman because yeah, screw it. You know?”

“…I said I hate the prick,” Dan Hooker said of Tsarukyan. “I told Hunter, I said, ‘I’m gonna smash his face…’ And I said ‘I hate the dog…” He’s a prick, he’s been talking sh*t for years.”

With his win against Gamrot, Auckland native, Hooker lands his third consecutive victory, following a prior judging win over fellow contender, Jalin Turner, and a body kick knockout win over Peruvian contender, Claudio Puelles.