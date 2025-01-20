Dan Hooker offers challenge to Justin Gaethje with UFC 313 fight set: ‘I win or go out swinging’

Set to co-headline UFC 313 in two months, veteran lightweight mainstay, Dan Hooker has claimed he poses a really “dangerous” threat to former interim champion, Justin Gaethje — with the duo set to do battle over the course of five rounds in a potential title eliminator.

Hooker, the current number five ranked lightweight challenger, has been sidelined since August, most recently extending his winning run to three-fights with an impressive unanimous decision win over fellow top contender, Mateusz Gamrot.

Himself yet to return since last April, former interim champion, Gaethje dropped his symbolic BMF championship with a buzzer-beating fifth round knockout loss to former featherweight kingpin, Max Holloway on the main card of UFC 300.

And confirmed to co-headline UFC 313 on March 8. over the course of the weekend, City Kickboxing staple, Hooker has claimed he offers a “dangerous” matchup for fan-favorite action fighter, Gaethje.

Dan Hooker labels himself a “dangerous” matchup for Justin Gaethje at UFC 313

“I’m a Justin Gaethje fan, and yeah, obviously appreciate him taking this fight, obviously,” Dan Hooker told Submission Radio during a recent interview. “Like, it’s a dangerous fight for him. I respect them for I respect them for accepting this fight. When I feel like there would have been easier fights for him out there. So credit credit to him and his team.”

Furthermore, Hooker has claimed when he finally trades leather with the Arizona veteran, he has no qualms about throwing caution to the wind and “swinging” until one of them fall to the Octagon canvas.

“He’s got some beautiful counters, some beautiful leads and yeah, I think his skill is, is often underestimated by a lot of fans, which I feel like, as is mine,” Dan Hooker explained. “Yeah, it’s it’s more. Like, I know full well that it’s two fighters that in there that are either going to win or they’re going to guard on the shield, they’re going to die trying. There’s two fighters that that step in. They’re prepared to die and have accepted that and who are at peace with that. That’s why the fans are so excited for this fight and That’s why I’m excited for this flight. So it’s it’s either win or I go out swinging. That’s that’s the two ways at this end.”

