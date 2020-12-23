After a long wait, it appears that Kiwi lightweight Dan Hooker will formally welcome former Bellator Lightweight Champion Michael Chandler to the Octagon.

The news was reported today by Jackson Thomas at Stuff, which is the largest news site in New Zealand.

“Dan Hooker looks set to make his octagon return against highly-touted UFC newcomer Michael Chandler, at UFC 257 in January.Stuff understands both camps have already agreed to the bout and are now in training, with a formal announcement expected in the coming days,” Thomas reported.

According to the article, the fight will take place at UFC 257 on Saturday, January 23, on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The addition of a high-level lightweight bout will also mean the UFC matchmakers will have back up to the main event, which features Conor McGregor taking on Dustin Poirier.

Hooker will be looking to bounce back after losing a closely fought contest to Poirier in June. Chandler will be looking to prove to fans and critics that he deserves to be ranked amongst the top lightweights in the UFC.

A victory over the tough as nails Hooker, currently ranked No. 6 in the lightweight division, would be the perfect way to announce himself as a contender for the lightweight title.

