Dan Hardy Wants Donald Cerrone Or Anthony Pettis In UFC Return

Former welterweight title challenger turned UFC analyst Dan Hardy has called out Donald Cerrone and Anthony Pettis.

‘The Outlaw’ Hardy hasn’t fought since 2012 after being forced into an early retirement due to a rare heart condition called ‘Wolf Heart’. It is a condition which causes the heart to beat irregularly fast and can lead to heart failure and high blood pressure.

The 37-year-old Brit has been toying with the idea of having one more fight for quite some time now. He now appears ready to make it happen after calling out Cerrone and Pettis during a recent interview with ESPN, he said.

“First and foremost, I’m an analyst now. I’m a commentator, so I don’t want to fight someone that’s on a trajectory to a title shot. Because, I’m not interested in stepping in there and upsetting any kind of rankings, involving myself in those conversations. The people I’ve had conversations about fighting, obviously “Cowboy” is near the top of the list, cause he’d be a great pick. Anthony Pettis, that’s a fight I’ve discussed with Felder, he’s discussed with Anthony. That’s a fight we’d both like to happen.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)

It’s clear from his choice of opponents Hardy just wants to put on one last war for the fans against fighters he knows are game to throw down.

Former lightweight champion Pettis is currently on a two-fight losing streak but shocked everyone last year when he scored a superman punch knockout on elite level striker Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson.

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone is also riding a losing streak. Most recently he lost to Conor McGregor inside one minute at UFC 246. Before that he suffered consecutive losses to 155lb contenders Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson. However, these are the elite at lightweight, ‘Cowboy’ has been able to deal with anyone below that level and could well giver Hardy all sorts of problems in his return fight.

Who do you want to see Dan Hardy fight? Donald Cerrone or Anthony Pettis?