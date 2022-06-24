Dan Hardy believes Dana White is in the wrong for his recent comments about Nate Diaz.

Hardy took aim at White, quoting that the things he has said recently about Diaz are unnecessary and disrespectful.

Diaz hasn’t fought for around a year now and has been dying to get a fight soon. Due to his inability to get a fight, Diaz has repeatedly asked the UFC to drop him from his contract, so he could explore other options in combat sports.

Diaz only has one more fight on his current contract with the UFC. He has called for bouts with Khamzat Chimaev, Dustin Poirier and many other fighters.

Dana White told Diaz that he should go fight Jake Paul after asking to be released, once again.

Dan Hardy didn’t take too kindly to the UFC president’s comments

“This is the whole reason why there’s a class action lawsuit against the UFC. People don’t have any freedom, they don’t have any control over their career. Think about this, every single fighter on the UFC roster and everybody that’s considering signing with the UFC, they need to really contemplate this, if Nate Diaz can be disrespected to the media by the promoter the way that he has been, they don’t care about anybody.” Hardy said in an interview with ‘Submission Radio’ (Transcribed by BJPenn.com)

“Like, when I woke up the other day and I saw the thing about him winning one fight in five years and maybe the best person to fight is Jake Paul, it’s just unnecessary disrespect. It’s one thing when you get fighters disrespect one another, because that’s kind of a part of the business, but when the promoter starts shitting on people like that, and someone like Nate Diaz, who’s a cult icon, like, it just looks bad.” Hardy continued.

Diaz will continue to stay under contract with the UFC until he fights one more time. Many believed that the UFC was saving his last fight for Conor McGregor, but that is yet to be confirmed.