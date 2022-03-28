Former UFC welterweight title challenger turned color commentator and analyst, Dan Hardy has claimed that he’s not unsure if a much rumored boxing match against former division champion, Tyron Woodley happens anymore, hinting that talks have hit a standstill.

Hardy, a former one-time UFC welterweight title challenger, has been linked with numerous opponents for a potential return to combat sports for the first time since September 2012, however, a return has yet to materialize.

Hardy, a native of Nottingham last featured under the UFC’s banner back in 2012 against Amir Sadollah, landing a unanimous decision victory in a home town outing.

Dan Hardy unsuccessfully pried the UFC welterweight title from former champion, Georges St-Pierre

Turning his hand to color commentary for the promotion and analyst work ever since, Hardy recently took the reigns alongside Bradley Wharton at the Cage Warriors commentary booth, but has welcomed a return to combat sports competition.

The soon-to-be 40-year-old technician had been linked with a ONE Championship outing against veteran kickboxer, John Wayne Parr, however, a pairing ultimately never materialized.

Involved in a Twitter back-and-forth with former UFC champion, Woodley following the St. Louis native’s first and subsequent boxing rematch with Jake Paul, Dan Hardy was linked with a matchup of his own against the former, but now insists a potential tie has drifted out.

“I just don’t know where he’s (Tyron Woodley) gone,” Dan Hardy said on The MMA Hour. I literally don’t know where he’s gone. He’s kind of fallen off the face of the planet. I’ve got a couple of different organizations put offers towards him, and I know they’re good offers. They’re comparable with what he was getting because I’ve spoken to the team on the other side who have already paid him his paycheck. So I don’t know. I don’t know what the hesitation is, to be honest. It makes no sense to me. It’s a good chunk of money, it would be a bit of fun, he could punch me in the face. I know he hates me, I don’t really care, either way, to be honest, but I like it when people don’t like me and they’re trying to hit me because it makes me giggle.”

“I just think it would be a lot of fun and he just doesn’t seem to want any part of it,” Dan Hardy continued. “I don’t know whether his brand’s taken too much of a hit over the last couple of years to take a loss against me as well. Maybe that makes sense.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

In his most recent combat sports foray, Woodley dropped a stunning knockout loss to the aforenoted, Paul in the sixth round of their professional boxing rematch back in December of last year.

