Dan Hardy says it’s likely his first fight since leaving the UFC will come in the boxing ring.

‘The Outlaw’ hasn’t fought since beating Amir Sadollah by decision in 2012. Soon after the Englishman was diagnosed with a heart condition known as Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome which appeared to bring a premature end to his fight career.

Hardy is now able to fight again and has been talking up a return to the Octagon for some time now. Unfortunately, Hardy’s relationship with the UFC went south, leading to his firing from broadcast duties and ultimately his release from the promotion entirely.

During a recent appearance on the “Real Quick with Mike Swick” podcast, Hardy discussed what’s next for him having been granted his release from the UFC.

“I’ve had a few people message me and ask me to see if I’m interested in doing this and that, but the best offer right now looks like boxing,” Hardy said. I might look at doing a boxing match towards the end of the year and then maybe see where MMA is next year, but I’d like to have another MMA fight.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

