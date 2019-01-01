Cyborg Wants Nunes Rematch, Dana White Pumps Brakes

One of the most shocking finishes in women’s mixed martial arts (MMA) history went down over the weekend (Sat. December 29, 2018).

Cris Cyborg dropped her featherweight title to Amanda Nunes in the co-main event of UFC 232. Nunes finished Cyborg, who hadn’t lost since 2005, in just under a minute via knockout. With the win, she became the first-ever female dual-weight champion in UFC history. Not only that, Nunes wrapped up the honor of being considered the greatest female fighter of all time.

In her post-fight interview, Cyborg said that she’d very much like to rematch Nunes. All that she’s waiting for is UFC President Dana White to make it official (via MMA Mania):

“Of course. I can rematch [Nunes] any time Dana White wants to put it together. I love fighting and this has put more fire in my heart to continue fighting. Of course, of course, and Jorina Baars I want to rematch, too. I always say this,” Cyborg said.

However, White doesn’t seem to be a supporter of the idea. When asked about rematching Nunes and Cyborg in the UFC 232 post-fight presser, White said he doesn’t see the need for it. He believes Nunes’ win was rather convincing enough that an immediate rematch doesn’t seem to make sense:

“I don’t think you do. I mean, it was a pretty convincing win.… I gotta get back in the lab and figure it out [what’s next for Cyborg], but we’ll come up with something for her,” White said.

