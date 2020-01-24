Cyborg Explains Why She’s Happy To Have Lost Against Amanda Nunes

Spread the word!













Former UFC, Strikeforce, and Invicta FC champion Cris Cyborg makes her promotional at Bellator 238 this weekend. The 34-year-old will face featherweight champion Julia Budd in the nights main event. Bellator 238 takes place at The Forum in Inglewood, California. The main card streams on DAZN following prelims on the Bellator website.

Speaking ahead of the fight, Cyborg took the time to reflect on her loss to Amanda Nunes, who scored a first round knockout win when the pair met at UFC 232 in December 2018. Surprisingly the pioneer of women’s MMA is quite happy with how things turned out, speaking to MMA Junkie she said. “I feel in my heart, that loss is God’s gift. Because if (it did) not happen, I would not be here now. And now I am so happy for this new chapter, new era for me. I’m so happy in Bellator. If not happen, I would have to stay unhappy and struggling every day. And now I’m happy here, you know? Now I am focused on training, fighting.”

Now free from the UFC and happy with Bellator, Cyborg is missing just one thing, a championship belt. The Brazilian fighter says having the belt means a lot to her and gives her a greater platform to spread joy.

“I think the belt means a lot of me, for me, just be thankful to have a belt around me,” Cyborg said. “For me, to use this platform to share my faith and touch people’s hearts and do what I love to do. You know? This belt is important to touch people’s hearts I’m going to hold their hand for a long time.”

Can Cris Cyborg beat Julia Budd to become champion in a fourth different promotion?