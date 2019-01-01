Video: Watch Amanda Nunes Destroy Cyborg In Super Slo-Mo

Amanda Nunes shocked the mixed martial arts (MMA) world when she knocked out featherweight champ Cris Cyborg in the co-main event of last weekend’s (Sat., December 29, 2018) UFC 232 from The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Knocking out Cyborg in only 51 seconds, Nunes became the first-ever female two-division champion in UFC history. The victory definitely had major historical significance. Yet it was how Nunes got the job done that was so shocking.

She took the fight to arguably the most dominant female fighter in the history of the sport without any concern for her own well-being. In the end, it worked out, resulting in one of the most impressive knockouts of 2018 and perhaps of all-time.

That win may be even more impressive when you watch it broken down in suer slo-mo. You can do just that courtesy of the UFC 232: Fight Motion video right here: