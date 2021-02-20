In the UFC Vegas 19 main event, two top heavyweight contenders in Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis will put it all on the line. The winner will move one step closer to a shot at UFC gold, the loser will have some work to do before they can get back into the heavyweight mix.

Who’ll win? Let’s see who the LowKicMMA staff are backing.

Jordan Ellis: I see this fight very much a one-sided fight. If Derrick Lewis is unable to hit and hurt Curtis Blaydes early, he’s going to get out grappled for the duration of this fight. Ultimately, I think Blaydes will do just this and eventually force the stoppage.

Prediction: Curtis Blaydes

Frank Bonada: The smart pick would undeniably be Blaydes. His wrestling prowess is unmatched in the Heavyweight division. However, you can never count The Black Beast out. Derrick Lewis has proved time and time again, that no matter how much the odds are stacked against him, he always retains a punchers chance. Blaydes probably will take him down. But every round starts on it’s feet, and I think there is a chance that Lewis will connect during an exchange. Derrick Lewis to win via second-round KO.

Prediction: Derrick Lewis

Ty Rosson: After months of waiting, we finally get to see this fight happen. Blaydes should win this one. He is the younger, fresher fighter and has more tools to finish the fight than Lewis. However, Lewis seemed very relaxed all week and has been on a nice little run as of late. I’m going with my gut on this one. Lewis KO 2nd round.

Prediction: Derrick Lewis

Chris De Santiago: We finally get Blaydes vs Lewis after all of these months of waiting and rescheduling. While the storyline up to this fight is interesting, the fight itself isn’t so unique. I feel like it will be a one-sided beatdown from Blaydes. His wrestling style is unmatched in the heavyweight division and his only kryptonite to date is Francis Ngannou landing early blows. I believe Blaydes will weather the storm of Lewis’ outburst of strikes and get it down to the ground, round after round. We all know Lewis has met his quota of wrestlers, however he has struggled in the past against the likes of Illir Latifi, who is a powerful yet way smaller wrestler than what Blaydes is. I believe Lewis will gas out and “Razor” will cut him up with elbows to get back in the finishing column of wins.

Prediction: Curtis Blaydes