Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov Headlining UFC’s June 20 Event

Blaydes, Volkov To Fight On June 20 As Planned

UFC heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov will collide on June 20 after all.

The pair were initially scheduled to headline the UFC’s return to Saskatoon on that date. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led to the card — among others — to get canceled.

But with the UFC resuming its schedule last month, it looks like Blaydes and Volkov will throw down on that date — just in a different and undisclosed location.

The promotion announced the headliner on social media.

Blaydes is on a three-fight winning streak with his latest win being a TKO victory over Junior dos Santos in January. Volkov, meanwhile, returned to the win column by outpointing Greg Hardy at UFC Moscow in November. Overall, he is 5-1 since signing with the UFC in 2016.

Here is how the card looks as of now:

Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov

Raquel Pennington vs. Marion Reneau

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Lauren Murphy

Shane Burgos vs. Josh Emmett

Lyman Good vs. Belal Muhammad

Cortney Casey vs. Gillian Robertson

Tecia Torres vs. Brianna Van Buren

Frank Camacho vs. Matt Frevola

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Oskar Piechota

What do you think of how the card is shaping up?