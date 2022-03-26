Juco national champion wrestling ace, Curtis Blaydes displayed his much improved striking tonight in his UFC Columbus main event with Chris Daukaus — dropping the Philadelphia native in the early goings of the second round to land his second straight victory.

Electing to stand and trade with Daukuas from the opening exchange to the final blow, Blaydes, a decorated amateur wrestler and takedown artist in the UFC, decided not to implement his wrestling against Daukaus, instead striking throughout.

Taking the opening round through accuracy and activity, Blaydes caught Daukuas clean on the entry in the first exchange of the second round, clocking the latter with a right hand, before rushing in for a series of ground strikes — landing his sixteenth professional triumph.

Following his victory, Blaydes called for a summer interim UFC heavyweight title showdown with former interim titleholder, Ciryl Gane — as well as welcoming a division bout with former two-time undisputed kingpin, Stipe Miocic next.

Below, catch the highlights from Curtis Blaydes’ second straight victory and knockout win over Chris Daukaus

