Curtis Blaydes Rips Into Brock Lesnar For Holding Up Division

UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes was not pleased with the news that Brock Lesnar had retired from MMA.

Lesnar was expected to challenge current heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in a super fight that was slated since last summer.

However, it was reported Tuesday that it was no longer the case as Lesnar had supposedly retired again in what seems to be permanent this time.

The plan now is for Cormier to defend his title against Stipe Miocic in a rematch taking place in August.

Miocic had been calling for a rematch for a while but will finally get a chance to regain his belt. However, the rematch could have essentially taken place a couple of months after UFC 226, particularly when Cormier faced Derrick Lewis.

Instead, the rematch will take place over a year later and the blame goes to Lesnar according to Blaydes.

Fuck you @BrockLesnar holding up the whole damn division just to quit smh inconsiderate AF — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) May 1, 2019

It’s hard not to blame Blaydes for being frustrated. He is one of the highly-ranked contenders in the division now with five wins in his last six.

Had there been no Lesnar plan and a Cormier vs. Miocic rematch was booked promptly, he may have already been given the next crack at the title.

Regardless, better late than never as the heavyweight division now finally seems to be moving again.